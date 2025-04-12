PHOTO
Friday April 4 - Sunny throughout the day and partly cloudy into the night. A top of 23 and a low of 10 degrees Celsius.
Saturday April 5 - Sunny throughout the day and a clear night. A top of 19 degrees Celsius and a low of 7.
Sunday April 6 - Partly cloudy throughout the day, clear overnight. A top of 20 and a low of 10 degrees Celsius.
Monday April 7 - Sunny during the day and clear through the night. A top of 19 degrees Celsius and a low of 8 overnight.
Tuesday April 8 - Partly cloudy during the day and throughout the night. A top of 20 and a low of 9 degrees Celsius.
Wednesday April 9 - Partly cloudy during the day and a 60 percent of rain overnight. A top of 21 and a low of 12.
Thursday April 10 - Partly cloudy through the day and night. A top of 22 and a low of 10 degrees Celsius.
Friday April 11 - Partly cloudy throughout the day and into the night. A top of 24 degrees Celsius and a low of 13.
Saturday April 12 - Sunny during the day and clear overnight. A top of 25 degrees Celsius and a low of 12.
Sunday April 13 - Sunny and clear during the day and overcast overnight. A top of 26 and a low of 16 degrees Celsius.