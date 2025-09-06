The Harden Hawks Rugby League Football Club are eyeing a win in the semi-final of the George Tooke Shield this Sunday after knocking out the Binalong Brahmans at McLean Oval in the Elimination final last weekend.

The Hawks swooped on the Brahmans with both sides putting two over the line, however it was thanks to a conversion that the boys were able to stay ahead of the visitors.

The Hawks stood out in the defence, managing to hold back the Brahmans each time they looked like crossing the line, with the final set of the game very impressive.

With only 1.21 left on the clock and despite having almost finished a full game the Brahman's were attempting to cross the line for the win, however, the Hawks dug into their reserves and between some fantastic defensive work and excellent communication on the field they manage to hold them out until the final siren.

There were some great plays by the Harden side throughout and it was only due to luck that the Brahman's crossed the line at all.

The boys left it all on the field and came out victorious in the end and will now be preparing to face off against the Green Devils in the minor semi final on Sunday at 2.30pm at the Crookwell Memorial Oval.

The first time the Green Devils and the Hawks were supposed -to meet this season the match was washed out, however, the second time the met up it was a very close match with the Green Devils just eking out the win over the maroons 18-22, so the Hawks will be looking for redemption and revenge as well as eyeing that spot in the finals against the winner of Bungendore and Boorowa who will face off on Saturday.

In the qualifying final that was played last Saturday at Boorowa, the Rovers were too strong for the Green Devils 24-10 securing the Rover's spot in major semi final.

The Hawkettes will face off against the North Canberra Bears at Mick Sherd Oval on Saturday after a thrilling win over the Crookwell Green Devils in Boorowa last Saturday.

There was only a single point in it as the final buzzer rang with the Hawkettes defeating the Green Devils 17-16.

Tries for the Hawkettes were made by Clare Smith and Georgia Smith had two with Emma James converting two and kicking one field goal to secure the win for the local ladies, proving why the side has the highest points scored for in the competition.

The determination both on and off the field for the ladies will be on full display this Saturday as they make the trip to Canberra to face off against the Bears in what will no doubt be a thrilling major semi final.

In the elimination final played on Sunday the Binalong Brahams have moved into the minor semi final following a 14-4 win over the Bungendore Tigers at McLean Oval in Harden.

The Brahmans will now travel to Crookwell on Sunday to face off against the Green Devils at Crookwell Memorial Oval with kick off at 1pm.

Locals are being encouraged to get behind the sides as they make their way through the finals, either by attending the games and cheering the teams on or by decorating storefronts and houses to show their support.

Best of luck to both side in their games this Saturday and Sunday.