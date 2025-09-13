Boorowa Gun Clubs most recent competition was held on Saturday 23 August a sunny, windy day greeted the members from Boorowa and visitors from Sydney, Canberra, Yass, Murrumbateman, Goulburn and Tumut.

The program began with the 50 target - South West Shooting Supplies handicap, our thanks go to Matt Corkhill and his team for their support of the event.

John Vella from Sydney took first place with a score of 46/50.

Timothy Quill from Majura Park Gun Club took 2nd with a score of 45/50 and Dan Power also from Majura Park took 3rd place after a shoot off with a score of 43/50 (4/4).

The second event of the day was the 50 target Point score.

The overall winner was Clint Goodwin from Majura Park Gun Club with a perfect score of 150/150.

Glenn Barton from Boorowa Gun Club won AA grade with a score of 148/150.

Second in AA went to Nicholas Elliot from Tumut on 146/150.

Giulio Serafin from Boorowa was the best in A grade with a score of 130/150 with James Fallon from Tumut coming second on 124/150.

John Jasnos from Canberra won B grade with a score of 129/150 and 2nd was Nicole Crips from Yass Clay Target Club on 127/150.

Our own Boorowa Gun Club President Geoffrey Mason was the best in C grade with a score of 132/150 with Rex Murphy hot on his heels to take 2nd with a score of 127/150.

The overall High Gun was won by Glenn Barton scoring 189/200 for the day.

Amy Smith from Boorowa won the ladies High Gun with a score of 178/200.

Geoffrey Mason continued his good form taking out the Veterans High Gun with a score of 173/200.

Boorowa Gun Clubs next competition shoot will be the Annual Day / Night Shoot to be held on Saturday 27th September daytime events commence at 11am 25T HCP, 25T DB, 25T SB, 25T PS (shot as 1 event) Night events commence at full dark and will be a Night 50T Double Barrel.

A big thankyou to all the Club members and visitors who helped with the smooth running of the competition.

Did you know that Boorowa Gun Club actively helps new shooters to get started.

One of the best ways to become involved in the shooting sports is to attend your local club.

If you are interested in having a try at Clay Target Shooting, Boorowa Gun Club is open for practice for members and beginners every Tuesday evening from 5.00 till 7.00pm (weather permitting).

All Ages and abilities are welcome at the clubhouse and all people aged 12 years and up may participate, children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Photo ID and some paperwork must be completed for adults if you intend to participate or if you are bringing a minor to the club with the intention to participate.

All you will need to bring is some good flat soled shoes preferably with a leather upper.

If you need glasses for long distance vision this is also needed.

Dress for outside conditions although the clubhouse is warm inside with a wood fire during the colder months.

The club is located on Ballyryan road Boorowa approximately 2km past the showgrounds, look for the Red Range flags, and pop in and say hello.

EDWARD CUMMINGS