The Mad Harry’s Steel 151st Young Show is fast approaching, and you can be sure that everything the Young Show has become, will continue.

This year the Young Show will be held on Sunday 21st September.

An ever evolving must see event that will be, as always, a fantastic family day out.

With plenty of free entertainment, lots to see on display, and fabulous rides supplied by the Showman’s Guild.

“Once again, our fantastic committee have worked very hard to put a show together for the whole family," President of the Young P & A Association Emma Godsell said.

"A lot of people don’t realise it takes our committee seven months of planning to pull off such a great day."

The Horsepower Show is shaping up to be one of the best we’ve had.

Trucks, cars and motorbikes will fill the arena, along with the RFS, some of our high energy entertainment and a family area for you to sit, relax, and enjoy a great day out.

For the first time, we are also holding a Yard Dog Trial which will be associated with the NSW Yard Dog Association.

Once again, the Pavilion will showcase the district’s exceptional produce and skills.

Cooking, fine arts, flowers, handicrafts, industrial art, jams and preserves, porcelain, produce and wool will make their usual appearance.

The Lego® corner will run again, along with the amazing artwork made by our primary school students.

The Colouring Competition is running again this year (we hope to fill a wall of the pavilion with colouring in entries), along with a new section; Pasta Art.

Check out our schedule for more details!

“Outside, the Vintage Tractor Pull is always interesting for those to reminisce of yesteryear’s machinery," Emma said.

"The cattle pavilion will be full, with the showring running from 9am.

"Our Prime Lamb Competition will also be running on show day and our Poultry Pavilion is always worth visiting.

"It’s great to be able to have so many animals on display.

“Our gates open at 9am, with our entertainment and show rides starting then too.

"The animal nursery, facepainting and our roving magicians will make their usual appearance. This year we have a dare-defying escape act – come and check it out!"

But wait, there's still more on offer at the show.

“The 2025 Young Woman, Junior Young Woman and Rural Ambassadors will be announced after the opening of the show at 1pm, by The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman 2025 runner-up Sophie Cargill from Dubbo,” Emma said.

The day will finish with the usual spectacular fireworks, commencing at 8pm.

“Our fireworks are always amazing and are a great way to wind down the day," Emma said.

"Please remember to make sure your pets and animals are safe to avoid anyone going missing or any injuries.”

Mark your calendars for Sunday, 21 September, 2025.

Gates open at 9am and will finish with the fireworks at 8pm.

Gate prices are Family $40 (maximum 2 adults), Single, $15, Concession $10, and school age Children $5.

Children not at school and parking are free.

For more information, please visit our website at www.youngshow.com.au where you can find everything you need to know, including the schedule and entry forms for our competitions.

Keep up to date on our socials Facebook – Young Show Society and Instagram - @youngshow_society

Please join us for the fun filled 151st Mad Harry’s Steel Young Show for an event filled with community spirit and fun!