Hilltops Council voted to endorse the recommendation of the Bango Wind Farm Community Enhancement Fund committee for the distribution of funds for the 2025/26 financial year.

The Fund distributes funds to the Boorowa area annually as part of its Voluntary Planning Agreement with Hilltops Council.

The fund will contribute over $77,920 for the current financial year with not for profit groups, associations and clubs in the local community working to make a positive and lasting contribution.

Applications for the 2025/26 round of funding opened on Monday July 1 and closed on July 28, 2025 with the committee meeting on Tuesday August 12 to evaluate the submissions and selected 11 out of 22 of the applicants.

According to the committee the 11 submissions were selected as they demonstrated a direct and immediate positive impact on the Bango Wind Farm Area and the surrounding community.

Boorowa Irish Woolfest Committee will be awarded $5,000 for Woolfest entertainment and accommodation, Boorowa Central School were awarded $2,000 for the hire of a bus and fuel for its touch football team to attend the NSW CHS finals, Boorowa Central School P&C will receive $4,320 for a fridge-freezer to provide healthy meals to students, Early Education Centre will receive $10,200 for sun safe shade sails, St Vincent de Paul will receive $5,000 for hardship relief funding for meals in Boorowa, Boorowa Hostel will receive $7,000 to replace cool room equipment, Carinya Court will be awarded $25,000 towards its building works, Boorowa Rugby Club will receive $2,000 for first and security support for the Rugby Festival, the Boorowa Rovers will be able to install a digital scoreboard being awarded $9,900, the Boorowa Quick Shear 2025 will receive $5,000 to go to the Boorowa Quick Shear singlets for competitors and Boorowa Touch Netball Carnival committee have been awarded $2,500 for a contribution towards carnival traffic management, first aid and amenities hire.

In the ordinary Council meeting for August the motion and recommendation to endorse the distribution was moved by Cr James Blackwell and Cr Jake Davis with a unanimous vote to adopt the recommendation.