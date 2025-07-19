A full week this week for the Young Croquet Club.

What a great friendship day when the Cowra Croquet Club came to visit us at Young for a social day of play.

In all twenty two players took part on the day.

The Cowra visitors arrived in a mini bus which added to their day.

Norma McLennan and Sue Ryan played in a carnival at Wagga, where Norma did very well but came home exhausted because of so many games.

Up to seven games in one day.

Well done ladies to fare so well, particularly with the weather conditions.

From the notice board:

Club singles to be played from August 1 to August 11.

Names to the games captain please.

AGM listed for August 20 at 11.30am.

All memberships are now due.

You must be a financial member prior to the AGM to vote or accept nomination.

Membership fees $75.

Sorry to hear a number of members are not well at the moment, wishing them a speedy recovery.

SHIRLEY CLOSE