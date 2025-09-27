Hilltops Council is calling for applications from community organisations who are seeking financial assistance or sponsorship from Council during 2025-2026.

Financial Assistance Program:

Fund 1 – Small Scale Infrastructure Fund

To assist organisations to provide infrastructure for their community/sporting group. Council will fund a maximum of up to 50% of the cost of the infrastructure, to a maximum of $2,500.

Fund 2 – General Fund for Community Financial Assistance

This fund is designed to assist community groups and organisations to undertake special programs or events. Council will fund a maximum of $2,500 of the event or program.

Sponsorship Program:

Sponsorships will be considered for not-for-profit groups, organisations or individuals seeking to organise an event/activity within the Hilltops Local Government Area that has demonstrable benefit to the community. Council will fund a maximum of $2,500 of the event or activity.

All applications and supporting information must be submitted to Council by midnight Friday 31 October 2025, on the prescribed forms which are available at Council offices and on Council’s website https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/Services/Grants-and-Funding/Hilltops-Financial-Assistance-and-Sponsorship-Prog.aspx

The Hilltops Council Financial Assistance and Sponsorship Program recognises the important contribution that community groups and organisations play in the development of our community. Council provides this support to encourage and assist these groups and organisations to continue to make a positive contribution. Council encourages community organisations and sporting groups to apply.