On Sunday the long lost Farrier Cup returned to Young Croquet Club.

The cup was formed in 1994, with the eye catching trophy to be played for each year with a team representing 12 players, between Young and Queynbeyan.

This was all fine until 2004 when it suddenly stopped, not to be seen again until it was found in Queanbeyan 12 months ago.

Through conversations between team captains, Ann Clifton from Queanbeyan and Leonia Druitt from Young, it was decided to kick it off again under a different format with eight players, to be played over two alternate Sundays, with advantage handicaps.

This proved to be most successful.

The main reason being that both clubs had graduated from association croquet to the now popular golf croquet.

My belief is that both clubs had lost interest in association and had gradually changed to golf croquet.

When I, myself, started playing in 2003 it was the done thing to play golf croquet.

With eight players participating from both clubs and two kitchen hands in Judy Honeyman and Nancy Tomlinson and Shirley Close in charge of the scoreboard, as well as Leona and Sue producing beautifully homemade soup which was really appreciated by the visitors, it was a fantastic event.

To be noticed in the plaques on the Farrier Cup trophy, most of the winners were Young, which will now also be added for 2025.

From the club notice board:

Nominations please for the Club Doubles from June 1 to June 26.

Can Assist day is on June 21, 2025.

Weekly playing times are 9am on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays and 1pm on Sundays.

SHIRLEY CLOSE