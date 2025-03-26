Another week has rolled by, just a few matters to report.

Cheryl and Norma both played in the Wagga tournament last week no major win to report both had a good weekend and Norma had her photo on the Wagga News.

Four players have been nominated to contest the annual Three Way Shield to be played inn Wagga.

The players are Graham Innocent, Fay Slatter, Bev Johnson and Norma McLennon.

Social play on a Sunday night under lights has proven to be very popular.

The suggestion has been put out there for other clubs to come and try their hand at croquet, such as bowls, Apex, Lions also hockey.

I happen to know there are a couple of handy croquet players in the hockey club, they look a bit like twins.

Anyone interested ring Peter Druitt.

Please note daylight saving comes to an end on April 6 which will see change to playing times.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 9am start, Sunday 1pm and any other day or time by arrangement.

A small group of Croquet Members stepped out to dine on Saturday night at the New Space.

The interesting thing about this is the four people seated at the front, they bring a total of 363 years of experience and knowledge to the club.

SHIRLEY CLOSE