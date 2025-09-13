Correspondence to Hilltops from Transport for NSW advised Council there would be a new format moving for from August 1 that the Local Traffic Advisory Committee would be abolished and a Local Transport Forum would be instated.

At the Hilltops Council August ordinary meeting Council voted to receive and note the report, abolish the Local Traffic Advisory Committee, establish a Local Transport Forum, as required and appoint a Councillor as a representative and alternate representative on behalf of Council.

The Forum will be able to give advice, however, they will not make decisions, however, Council will still be able to bring matters to the Local Transport Forum, as with the previous committee.

The forum will be made up of Council, Transport for NSW, NSW Police, a representative for Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke and the operator of any public passenger service likely to be affected by traffic control work and any other invitees that Council wishes to attend.

In the August meeting Mayor Brian Ingram was elected to sit on the forum with Cr Mary Dodd voted in as the alternate representative.

Following the vote Cr Ingram and others had matters they wished to bring to the attention of the public, especially the decision by Transport for NSW in reducing the speed limit of an entire section of road between Boorowa and Narrawa 'without community consultation.'

"Before I move this (the recommendation) to a vote I've got some commentary around it," Mayor Ingram said.

"And, I'm not the only Councillor who got the phone calls, am I Cr Mackay?

"When we traced it back, and we're talking about the speed reduction on the road over at Boorowa, we traced it back to a Traffic Committee meeting in March 18 months ago.

"I'm as guilty as anyone else, sometimes you brush over those minutes of that committee, but having said that, the minutes of that meeting, that came back to Council to say ok to and acknowledge had a section of road to have the speed reduced and to go to Transport for NSW, which was fair enough, there was a section of it that's not too good.

"There's a section that a lot of money has been spent on.

"So what happened next?

"Transport for NSW takeover, Transport for NSW told no one, Transport for NSW came out at the last moment and said 'we're going to reduce the whole length of that road to 80km/h.

"No consultation with the local community, no report back to Council, no nothing."

Mayor Ingram said when he started to receive the phone calls he referred people to Transport for NSW.

"I got my laptop out and went back and I found that it did come to us in March 2024, with a section of it not the complete road," he said.

"Most of the phone calls I received were on the same point about why would the Government spend the amount of money they spent on some of the corners and the roads and the sides and the guards to only come along then and reduce the speed limit?

"It just doesn't make sense."

Cr Ingram said he had asked the General Manager, Anthony O'Reilly, to follow up the decision by TfNSW.

"For those people who live out in that area and are affected by this and were basically blindsided by it, to a point, so was Council," Cr Ingram said.

Moving forward with Cr Ingram being on the newly formed Forum, he said that recommendation from Hilltops Council would no longer be made to TfNSW.

"As it happens, that committee's defunct," Cr Ingram said.

"Things aren't going to happen that way anymore, because it came back the last line was that Council were asked to seek TfNSW to do a review.

"That's now changed, Hilltops Council won't be asking TfNSW, TfNSW can put their hand up and tell the communities that it affects what's going to happen without pushing the shadow back over to Hilltops Council."

Cr Ingram said that unfortunately there is very little Council is able to do about the decision by TfNSW.

Cr Dodd wanted to note that anyone can request a speed limit review by logging onto the TfNSW website.

"But once it is in the hands of TfNSW they can do as much or as little of that road and unfortunately once they have decided, that's it, because they are the authority on speed limits in NSW" Cr Dodd said.

Cr Ingram said he agreed with Cr Dodd, however, he reiterated that Hilltops Council would not be making any further recommendations.

Cr Mackay asked how a request to look at a section of road to the whole length of the road came about with Mr O'Reilly responding.

"That was one of the questions that I did ask TfNSW and they fully acknowledged the section came from the Local Traffic Committee," he said.

"They take a route based approach is the explanation.

"So, they can extend it as articulated, as long as or as short as required.

"That is why their review was extended."

Cr Ingram had requested a face to face meeting with TfNSW, which has now, at the time of going to print, been accepted.

Cr Flanery agreed with Cr Ingram, however, he called the response from TfNSW as "clap trap".

"I totally reject those statements (from TfNSW)," Cr Flanery said.

"But if they take a route based approach, why haven't they dealt with William Bradford Bridge?

"I mean, it's an utter load of clap trap.

"It's clap trap."