The Capital Region Local Jobs Program will be holding a Community Connect Day for the Hilltops at the Young Town Hall on October 9.

The free event will be bringing essential services and opportunities straight to the Hilltops community.

Throughout the event locals will be able to get help with getting the documents they need, kickstarting their career, guidance and empowerment, local employment connections, upskilling and growing, tackling fines and debt barriers, support, help and so much more.

The event is for anyone looking for employment and job opportunities, training and education options, mental health, drug and alcohol support, help with identification, fines or driver's licences, youth programs and apprenticeships.

Everyone is welcome to attend and take a step towards a brighter future.

For more information contact Ann-Maree Clarke via email at annemaree.clarke@capjobs.com.au or by calling 0488 960 175