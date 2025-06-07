PHOTO
Young Croquet Club's biggest fund raising day will be held on June 21, 2025 all in aid of Young and Boorowa Can Assist.
There will be a big morning tea, a huge raffle which starts now and will run until the day.
The come and try day will start at 10am, gold coin donation, bring a friend and enjoy the day.
More on this next week, put the date in your diary.
From the notice board:
Club Double Championships commence this week.
The draw is on the board.
Yearly memberships are now due, please pay your subs to the secretary.
SHIRLEY CLOSE