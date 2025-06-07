Young Croquet Club's biggest fund raising day will be held on June 21, 2025 all in aid of Young and Boorowa Can Assist.

There will be a big morning tea, a huge raffle which starts now and will run until the day.

The come and try day will start at 10am, gold coin donation, bring a friend and enjoy the day.

More on this next week, put the date in your diary.

From the notice board:

Club Double Championships commence this week.

The draw is on the board.

Yearly memberships are now due, please pay your subs to the secretary.

SHIRLEY CLOSE