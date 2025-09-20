The entry form is now out for Young Camera Club’s 27th Cherry Festival Photographic Competition.

Entries close on the 24th of October.

Entry forms can be picked up from the Young Visitor Centre, and are also available on Young Camera Club’s Facebook page.

With 13 categories, including two junior categories, there is something for everyone.

The opening night will be held Tuesday, 2nd of December, at 7:30pm, upstairs in the Flamingo Room at the Young Services Club.

It was wonderful to see the increase in entries from the local area last year and we would like to thank all who entered.

So we encourage you to be involved this year by getting in your entries, as well as by visiting this exhibition.

We look forward to you being a part of our exhibition.

Prizes are awarded.

The Will Sibley Memorial Trophy (Champion Print), Helen Berridge Memorial Trophy (Junior Champion Print ) and the John van Rijswijk Memorial Encouragement Trophy (for a Junior entrant) will be presented.

This will also be the first year the Margaret Lackersteen Memorial Trophy (for the most successful local entry).

A People’s Choice Award will also be given.

Young Camera Club meets on the second Wednesday of each month, except January, at 6:30pm.

For enquiries, please phone Trevor on 0414 649 500.

NARELLE HOWARD