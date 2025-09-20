The ladies from the Sporties Women’s Lawn Bowls have had a busy couple of weeks.

Temora hosted the Regional Pairs Playoffs the weekend of 6th & 7th September, Young had one ladies team in the Senior Women’s Pairs where we had Sheila Traynor and Margaret Gailey competing against a team from Lake Cargelligo and whilst the girls were very competitive Lake got up with the win, well done Young.

The Open Reserve Pairs had several teams from Young, mainly all men but one team of Jill and Denis Rosen who were a little unlucky going into last end 18 all and sadly went down 2, great games played by all.

Thursday 11th September the Young Ladies held their Championship Presentations at the Sporties for the 2024-25 season.

The singles champion for 2024-25 was Kate Cooper (Kate wasn’t available on Thursday) runner up was Jenny Holt.

The Pairs winners were Heather Bailey and Lisa Boyd, runners up Robyn Apps and Ann Gardner.

Triples winners Jenny Holt, Freda Hambrook and Ann Gardner, runners up were Robyn Apps, Heather Bailey and Margaret Gailey.

Congratulations ladies on a great year.

Presentations were followed by a lovely lunch at Hussey’s at the Sporties.

Sunday 14th September 3 teams from Young played at Boorowa in a memorial day for their very loyal past member Yvonne Murphy who passed away 12 months ago.

Teams from Young consisted of Lisa Boyd, Jill and Denis Rosen ( runners up on the day), Robyn Apps, Heather Baily and Ann Gardner and then our 3rd team was Sheila Traynor, Freda Hambrook and Margaret Gailey.

We all had a lovely mixed day at Boorowa where Yvonne is sadly missed.

The photo has all winners except Kate Cooper who was otherwise engaged on the day.

JILL ROSEN