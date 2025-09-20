Locals along the Boorowa to Narrawa Road are calling for Transport for NSW to release the information that led to them changing the speed limit of the road as they continue to fight to have the decision reversed.

Residents and users of the road are continuing to push for Transport for NSW to reverse their decision to lower the entire road to 80km/h from 100km/h and are continuing to push for answers on why the change was implemented.

According to Frogmore resident Doug Thomson the change not only affects residents along the road, but those that live on the roads that meet it as well as travellers through the region.

"Transport for NSW will have statistics as to the demographic of users of this road as their zone review has been 'comprehensive,'" Mr Thomson said.

"These facts should be released, not general facts, but specific as found out in their comprehensive analysis."

Mr Thomson believes the response from Transport for NSW is 'not good enough' and is also wanting the submission made by NSW Police to the Hilltops Council Traffic Advisory Committee to be explained.

He said that residents want to see the analytics behind Transport for NSW's analysis.

"If site inspections have been made, these also should be made public, as should the analytics behind the assessment of the current road environment and road condition," Mr Thomson said.

Residents have also questioned the thoroughness of the review by Transport for NSW.

"How comprehensive is the review process?" Mr Thomson asked.

"Place a rubber tube traffic counter, go for a little drive, listen to the police and speak to the Council?

"What about speaking to a few insurance companies too?"

Mr Thomson believes the move has turned the road into a revenue raising venture.

"15 speeding fines a year? That's $666,000 a year minus administration," he said.

"Do the math, $80 million or $666,000, no brainer."

He said that with the road change he is no more inclined to travel elsewhere for shopping instead of making the trip to Young.

"With the restriction, it is now more economic for me to do my bulk shopping in Cowra, rather than Young," Mr Thomson said.

"This means that possible purchases that could have been made in Boorowa are not made and so the local Boorowa economy suffers as well as that of Young."

He has also expressed his concern over the loss of salary that postal workers and the extra time now added to the three bus drivers who drive the route schedules.

"The consequences of the speed zone change are far reaching," he said.

Like others Mr Thomson is very concerned about the lack of consultation or notice over the change by Transport for NSW, including the electronic message signs that Transport said had been erected in the area to let locals know the change was coming.

"Nothing said the change was coming," Mr Thomson said.

"The little glimpse I was able to read while speeding past, trying not to be distracted to the extent of having an accident, was SLOW DOWN, that's all I was able to read, nothing about the proposed speed change.

"I see Transport for NSW's behaviour as heavy handed, overbearing and intimidating," he said.

"I suppose we should really be thanking Transport for NSW for 'saving' us from injuries etc by lowering the speed limit, but I cannot hear any words of thanks from people around here."