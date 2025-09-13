Boorowa Local Health Advisory Committee (LHAC) met in August to discuss important health issues for the Boorowa and surrounding community.

Priority areas for discussion were:

1. Progress being made on Projects being developed by LHAC members for Boorowa Community and its surrounding residents 2025 LHAC projects near completion - WATCH THIS SPACE!!!

1. Fridge Magnets with contact details for vital health information are in the final stage of development

2. Suggestion boxes, made by Boorowa Men’s Shed, are being decorated by residents of Boorowa MPS before they are positioned around Boorowa

3. Plans for AED Training for the Community and mapping of AED sites around Boorowa continues. A training date is being negotiated and will be available ASAP ( AED are Automatic External Defibrillators)

4. LHAC is recruiting. Applications are now open to join our Local Health Advisory Committee. Call 0477 359 764 for more information.

5. Discussion of proposed 2026 Public Events

1. Discussions between Boorowa United Hospital Auxiliary and Boorowa LHAC re- partnering to bring events to Boorowa to promote public health. Details of events will be published as they are confirmed.

6. Communications

1. Compile and circulate information about Allied Health Services available to the community in Boorowa

2. Dates to remember in SEPTEMBER, and for more information follow the links provided

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month https://www.prostate.org.au/

Asthma week 1-7 September http://www.asthma.org.au/

R U Ok Day? 11 September http://www.ruok.org.au/

Dementure Action Week 15-21 September http://www.dementia.org.au/

World Heart Day 29 September http://www.world-heart-federation.org/

EVENTS HELD:

Boorowa Dying To Know Day 2025

Thankyou to the Boorowa residents who attended Boorowa Dying to Know Day

Informative presentations delivered by representatives from Murrumbidgee Local Health District, Pattersons Brothers, KP Carmody and Mercy Care, were informative and prompted interesting discussion amongst the attendees on the day.

The knowledge shared on the day will assist attendees to support their loved ones, as well as assist them in planning and informing chosen others of their future wishes.