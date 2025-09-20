The curtains have closed on an unforgettable experience, and we are still buzzing with excitement.

For the very first time, Boorowa Central School took part in the Southern Stars Arena Spectacular — and what a show it was.

Held in the vibrant heart of Wollongong, at the WIN Entertainment Centre, Southern Stars is a larger-than-life showcase of public-school talent, involving over 3000 students, featuring dazzling dance, moving drama, and powerful music performed to a live orchestra. Since 2001, over 50,000 students have taken to that stage and this year, for the 25th anniversary show, our students joined that incredible legacy.

The 2025 theme was “Unlimited” and our students embraced it with open arms, open hearts, and serious amounts of sparkles, sweat, and spirit!

Our Year 5 and 6 superstars lit up the arena in the mass primary dance Alice, Amelia, Maggie, Kayden, Tyson, Siarra, Digby, Joe, Tahnia, Tesi, Patrick, Madyn, Edie.

Our Year 8 to 11 legends wowed the crowd in the mass secondary dance Casey, Mia, Lila, Belle, Finlay, Santahna, Mylee, Ivy

And our high school vocalists added magic to the mass choir, their harmonies soaring through the stadium Kayla, Amali, Jaycee, Lisa, Annabelle

The Journey: 4 Days of Fun, Friendship and Fierce Talent

Day 1 – On the Road and Ready to Rehearse! The adventure kicked off before sunrise, with choir students rolling out at 5:30am and dancers following at 6:30am. After a much-needed breakfast pitstop in Goulburn, we arrived in Wollongong with excitement bubbling over.

While the dancers headed straight into the arena for intense rehearsals, the choir spent the day fine-tuning their vocals at Corrimal High.

By late afternoon, we’d checked into our apartments, tossed our bags in our rooms, and hit the beach for some sunshine and sea breeze ending the night with piping-hot pizzas served up picnic-style by our incredible Year 11 leaders.

Day 2 – Hair, Makeup, Action!

The sun rose over the ocean and our day began with a beach soccer match and breakfast in our rooms.

Then it was full steam ahead: high school dancers curled, braided, glittered, and glammed up for a full stadium dress rehearsal, while the choir finally got their moment on the WIN Entertainment Centre stage.

Dinner was a cosy, pasta-filled night in with spaghetti bolognaise, and the evening was spent relaxing, stretching, and sharing stories about the day.

Day 3 – Showtime, Baby!

Energy was through the roof it was performance day!

As our dancers waited in the WIN Stadium holding bay they were treated to a front-row view of the St George Illawarra Dragons NRL team training on the field!

Talk about a surprise highlight.

After a buzzing 11am matinee, students had a break to explore and unwind: primary students returned to the beach, collecting crabs and playing beach games, while our high schoolers hit the mall for a spot of retail therapy.

After a nacho dinner fiesta, it was back into costume for our first evening show and what a show it was.

Lights, music, movement, and magic!

Day 4 – Grand Finale and Good Vibes.

The final day began with a well-deserved sleep-in.

Then it was on to another adventure: the choir ventured for a mall exploration, while our primary students visited the iconic Purple Parrot Café, sampling frozen yoghurt and trendy acai bowls like true beach locals.

Our high schoolers used the quiet morning to reset, catch up on schoolwork, with Yr 11 prepping for upcoming prelim exams still riding the high of the previous night's performance.

As the final curtain closed, a massive dance party was organised in the backstage loading docks, with students from across the state dancing together, swapping socials, and celebrating new friendships and shared memories.

Many of our families made the trip to Wollongong and were blown away by the professionalism, creativity, and passion shown by every student on that stage.

More Than Just a Performance

Southern Stars was more than sequins and spotlights.

Our students walked away with:

- Greater confidence and self-belief

- Stronger friendships and respectful teamwork

- A deeper sense of belonging and connection

- Artistic skills that boost learning across all subjects

- And a lifelong memory of what it means to dream big and shine bright

Thank You from the Bottom of Our Hearts

This trip would not have been possible without our extraordinary team of staff and parent helpers - Lauren Crockett, Mem Brougham, Rachael Taylor, Clair Apps, Taryn Riles, Annalise Merriman, Lateesha Wright-Hignett.

A very special thanks goes to Meg McIntosh, a Southern Stars choreographer of 6 years, who joined our BCS team in 2025.

Her vision, dedication, and belief in our students turned a dream into a dazzling reality.

Miss Mac we are so grateful to have you on our team.

Final Thoughts

Boorowa Central School may be small, but we are mighty and when we step onto that stage, we shine just as bright as anyone.

Southern Stars 2025 was a magical, music-filled, soul-lifting adventure that our students will never forget.

And the best part?

This is only the beginning.

