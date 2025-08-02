The Boorowa Basketball Club finals series is set to deliver an exciting end to the season, with games scheduled across the next two weeks.

Round one begins on Tuesday, July 29, with Dream Team taking on Dunkin Divas in the women’s division at 7:15 pm, followed by Gangreen and Pirates in the men’s division at 8pm.

The action continues on Wednesday, July 30, with Netbreakers facing Airballers at 6:30pm for a direct path to the B Grade grand final, Wombats meeting Coptafloggin at 7:15 pm, and Bad Boys playing Rugby at 8:00 pm.

Round two will be held on Tuesday, August 5, before the season concludes with the grand finals on Wednesday, August 6.

The Men’s B Grade final will begin at 6:30 pm, followed by the Women’s grand final at 7:15 pm, and the Men’s A Grade decider at 8:00 pm.

The club extends its gratitude to all umpires and bench officials for their commitment and contribution, which have made the finals possible.

All players and spectators are reminded that a $2 entry fee applies for each game and are asked to ensure the grounds are respected throughout the series.

The season will officially wrap up with the Boorowa Basketball Presentation Evening on Saturday, August 30, at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club.

The evening will commence at 5:30 pm, with junior awards presented from 6:00 pm and senior awards beginning at 6:45 pm.

Tickets are $20 per person, with payment accepted at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club or via bank transfer.

Members are encouraged to RSVP by Saturday, August 22, and adhere to the smart casual dress code.

Members are also reminded to check their emails for award voting forms and full event details.