Boorowa High School's own Billy Fogg has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing first place at the Junior High School qualifier rodeo held in Bendemeer earlier this year.

This outstanding performance has earned him a spot at the world's largest Junior High School Rodeo, an event he participated in last year.

Billy will be travelling to Des Moines, Iowa, from June 22 to June 28 to compete in bull riding against 1,200 other contestants from 43 states, as well as from Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

This is a significant accomplishment, as only the top four riders from each US state and selected countries are eligible to compete.

His dedication and hard work, competing at rodeos almost every weekend throughout the year, have paid off, providing him with the opportunity to showcase his skills and determination on a global stage.

Billy extends his heartfelt gratitude to all his sponsors and everyone who contributed to his fundraising efforts, including those who donated items for his raffle, sold raffle tickets, or purchased a 100 Club ticket.

Special thanks go to Yass River Co, AA Brogan, Gledhill’s Earthmoving, The Green Angle Investments Pty Ltd, Right Switch Electrical, Mick Gorham and Sons, RA Precision, Brutus, Cootamundra Rodeo, Toms Run, YNPS Staff, Little Forest GKF & Sons, and ACME Blasting Services.

The financial commitment required to travel to the U.S. for this competition has been made possible through the generous support of these sponsors.

We wish Billy the best of luck in his upcoming competition!