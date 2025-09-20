The Saturday event was a single stableford sponsored by Chapman’s Embroidery and Workwear.

The A Grade winner was Bill Oliver with 40 points on a countback from Scott Nolan.

The B Grade winner was Robert Bush with 37 points on a countback from Allan Moore and the C Grade winner was Darce Whinam with 39 points on a countback from Alexander Hamilton.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Scott Nolan and the 17th was won by Jake Veney.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Scott Nolan and he received a voucher for $99.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was won by Bill Oliver.

The Deluxe Blinds and Shutters Eagles Nest jackpot of $200 on the first was not won and remains at $200 next week.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Ben Murray.

The Salami Brother Pizza awards were won by Aaron Hill, John Anderson and Lachlan Batinich.

Balls went down to 33 points on a countback and there were 97 players.

The third round of Handiskins was played in conjunction with the daily event and Darce Whinham had the best score with 39 points on a countback from Simon Murray.

Rick Baldwin won the LVTong NTP on the 7th.

The fourth round of Handiskins will be played on Saturday 27th September.

Upcoming events:

Saturday 13th September Single Stableford sponsored by Chapman’s Embroidery.

The third round of Handiskins will be played in conjunction with this event.

Saturday 20th is a 4BBB Mixed and individual - Qualifying for the Mixed Match Play sponsored Joy and Spade McCormack and the Lady Golfers.

Saturday 27th September - 4BBB sponsored by Barry Gaal and Tod Shipton and Round 4 of Handiskins.

The wet weather pushed the Wednesday Medley to Thursday last week.

The event was won by Ian Tierney with 39 points and he won 6 balls.

Runner up was Terry Shipp (4 balls) with 37 points and Col Blizzard (3 balls) was third with 36 points on a countback from Daryl Brown (2 balls).

The Pro Pin was won by Grant Harding and he won a $19 voucher.

Balls went down to 31 points and there were 26 players.

The Friday medley was won by Aaryn Murfitt with 36 points on a countback and he won 5 balls.

Runner up was Andrew Miller (4 balls) with 36 points from Scott Nolan (2 balls) with 35 points.

The Pro Pin was won by Scott Nolan and he received a voucher for $14.

Balls went down to 30 points on a countback and there were 18 players.

The WD Quality Cuts Sunday medley was won by Tim Norman with 43 points and he won 6 balls and a $30 sponsors voucher.

The runner up was James Needham (4 balls) with 41 points from Rhett Foreman (3 balls) with 40 points on a countback from Link Fruedensten-Brien (2 balls).

The Watson Toyota secret birdie jackpot was won by Peter Terry and he received a $30 voucher.

Next week the Jackpot will be $30.

The Pro Pin was won by Benny Norton and he received a voucher for $21.

The Andrew Sabidussi $300 “Hole in One” was not won and it is waiting for a sharp shooter to claim the prize.

There were 27 players.

The Sunday morning Social Club played a 14 hole event that was won by Simon Roberts.

Runner up was Darren Pratt and Julie Livingston was third.

There were 22 players.

CRAIG WATSON