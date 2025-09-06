Sue Chesworth is enjoying a hard earned break, soaking up the sun overseas, following the announcement she would be finishing up with Archie's Army.

After almost 10 years since the inception of Archie's Army, Sue recently announced it was time for her to post her final quilts.

"A lot has happened over time with so many wonderful, generous people involved and I couldn't possibly single any one person out to thank, but I hope that you all feel very special and appreciated," Sue said.

"Many people have asked me why we are closing down and all I can tell you is that it's time."

Sue said she had given Archie's Army her all and knew that when the time was right she would know.

"I felt that I had done all that I could to get to this stage and in discussion with Vicki (Lovell) a few years back we decided when the time was right, I would know and we would close rather than have someone else running the group," she said.

"So many families have benefitted from a special Archie hug, Australia wide, in fact, over 4,200 quilts were donated and sent out.

"We never could have achieved this without all the selfless quilters and generous donors involved in the group, and I must also mention those who donated bears and toys that were sent along with quilts."

The Archie's Army team have certainly touched the lives of many children and families throughout the years.

"We are a group that won't be forgotten easily," Sue said.

"Initially, I had a big speech written for this day, but it disappeared into cyberspace and I took that as a sign to keep it short."

Sue and her family are making the most of the warmer weather as they holiday overseas and take a well earned break.

"I plan to relax and refresh along with the rest of the clan," Sue said.

There is also something else that will be a welcome change for Sue.

"I'm going to enjoy having my sewing space back when we return and actually have time to sit and sew, something I've really missed," she said.

Though there were too many people to thank individually, there were some special mentions that she wanted to make.

"My sincere thanks to Archie's family for allowing us to honour their beautiful boy by making Archie's Army quilts," Sue said.

"The group may disband but Archie's memory will live on in the hearts of all those touched by him and by Archie quilts.

"On behalf of Vicki and myself, thank you all so very much for the last 10 years."

Vicki and Wal thank Sue for what she has achieved.

"On behalf of myself and Wal, I would like to personally thank Sue for her undying dedication to Archie's Army," Vicki said.

"What started out as a thank you to Randwick Children's Hospital for the quilts they gave to Archie, Emmy and Mia when Archie was a patient at the hospital, turned into a roller coaster ride that lasted 10 years.

"We never in our wildest dreams thought it would become as big as it did.

"But it did and it's all thanks to Sue's dedication and commitment to giving to others."

Vicki said that everyone who knows Sue knows that's how she operates.

"I'm sure her motto was, if we're doing this, we're doing it right, and doing it right she did," Vicki said.

"She gave 10 years of her life to the memory of Archie, so now it comes to an end, but Archie lives on."

The Harden-Murrumburrah Archie's Army Facebook page will be kept active and people will still be able to share, like and comment on posts, all keeping Archie's memory alive.