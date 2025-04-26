Boorowa Gymnastics Club have had a very successful first term with 10 of their gymnasts performing very successfully in Orange recently.

All of the competitors from the Boorowa Club achieved a gold or silver medal on at least one apparatus with many of the local gymnasts competing for the first time.

"Amelia Murray, Isabelle Haines, Mahalia Manion, Bonnie Molloy, Annabelle Cusack and Sophee Hewitt were attending their first away competition and competed at Level One," Boorowa Gymnastics Club coach Carolyn Harpley said.

"Maya Hewitt, Lyla Cusack and Mackenzie Quinn competed at Level Two and Ivy Corkhill at Level Four."

The competition culminated what had been a fantastic term for the girls who had worked hard week in and week out in preparation for the competition.

"All the girls were able to successfully perform the set routines to demonstrate the skills they had worked on throughout the term," Carol said.

"All the girls achieved a gold or silver on one or more apparatus.

"Vault was the strongest apparatus with Sophee having an impressive routine on bars, Mackenzie on floor and Lyla on beam.

"A great day was had by all."