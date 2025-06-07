Boorowa Gun Club recently hosted the Central Zone Champion of Champions event for 2025.

As it was a Zone event we saw contingents from a number of other clubs in the region.

Thirty six competitors in all were in attendance for our last Autumn competition.

The first event of the day was the 25 Target Club Handicap event sponsored by J and A Geotech testing Canberra.

First place in the handicap and skinning the event was Marcus Fielden with a score of 24/25.

Three Shooters were tied for the other two places all having shot 23/25.

Darren Churchill, Simon Smith and William Myburgh had to shoot off for second and third place with Darren taking second 23/25 (11/11) and Simon taking third place on 23/25 (10/11).

The main event of the day was the 75 target Central Zone Champion of Champions, Championship Event.

This event consisted of 25 targets Double Barrel, 25 targets Single Barrel and 25 targets Point Score all shot from 18 metres.

The overall winner of the Champion of Champions and proud owner of the Sash was Steven gentle with a very respectable score of 121/125.

First place in AA grade was Adam Brown on 118/125.

Second place in AA grade was shared between Gil Neziz and David Caccioppoli both tied on 113/125.

The winner of A grade was Chris Oehm with a score of 109/125 and second place went to Frank Bartolo on 108/125.

The best in B grade was Gregory Madill with a score of 107/125 and second in B grade was Ros Bradford with a 102/125.

The C grade competition was won by a shooter who was having a cracking day, Darren Churchill had already taken second place in the handicap and followed it up taking out C grade with a solid 105/125.

Floyd Cummings was hot on his heels to take 2nd in C grade with a 101/125.

The overall High Gun for the day was won by Steven Gentle with a score for the day of 143/150.

The ladies High Gun was won by Ros Bradford with a score of 123/150 and the Veterans High Gun was won by David Caccioppoli with a score of 135/150.

We would like to thank our hard working committee members and volunteers who make these weekends possible but especially Rex Murphy, Sadie Murphy, Justin Smith, Alison Smith, Giulio Serafin, Geoff Mason, Chris Oehm, Patty Boulding and Lucy Churchill.

If you are not currently a competitive or social member at Boorowa Gun Club, have you ever thought of having a go?

One of the best ways to become involved in the shooting sports is to attend your local club.

If you are interested in having a try at Clay Target Shooting, Boorowa Gun Club is open for practice for members and beginners every Tuesday evening from 5.00 till 7.00pm (weather permitting).

All Ages and abilities are welcome at the clubhouse, all people aged 12 years and up may participate.

All children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian whilst at the club.

Photo ID and some paperwork must be completed for adults if you intend to participate, or if you are bringing a minor to the club with the intention to participate.

All you will need to bring is some good flat soled shoes preferably with a leather upper.

If you need glasses for long distance vision this is also needed.

Dress for outside conditions.

The club is located on Ballyryan road Boorowa approximately 2km past the showgrounds, look for the Red Range flags, and pop in and say hello.

BOOROWA GUN CLUB