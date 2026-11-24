Through the lens From familiar country landscapes to wildlife, portraits and scenes from around the world, more than 350 photographs will go on display when Young Camera Club presents its 28th annual Cherry Festival Photographic Competition and Exhibition. The exhibition will open at Young Services Club on Tuesday 1 December, bringing together the work of local photographers alongside entries from across New South Wales, interstate and overseas. Now in its 28th year, the competition has become a regular part of the festival celebrations, providing an opportunity for photographers to showcase their creativity and for visitors to experience the world through different perspectives. The exhibition features 12 competition categories, with subjects ranging from landscapes and wildlife to travel photography, portraits, close-up images and creative interpretations. For photographers, capturing a memorable image can involve patience, technical skill and an eye for something others might overlook. A familiar rural scene, an unexpected moment or the smallest detail can become something extraordinary when viewed through a camera lens. The diversity of entries also means visitors can expect far more than traditional landscape photography, with images reflecting different interests, experiences and approaches to the art form. Competition awards recognise outstanding achievements across the categories, including the Champion Print, Junior Champion Print, Junior Encouragement Award and Most Successful Local Entry. The inclusion of junior awards provides encouragement for younger photographers, while recognition for local entrants celebrates talent within the Hilltops region. Visitors will also have an opportunity to participate by voting for their favourite photograph in the popular People's Choice Award. The official opening will be held at 7:30pm on 1 December, when major competition awards will be announced. Admission is $5 per person, including refreshments. The exhibition will then be open from Wednesday 2 December to Saturday 5 December, between 10am and 4pm, and Sunday 6 December from 10am to 2pm. General exhibition entry is $2. For further information, contact Trevor Faulkes on 0414 649 500 or email youngcameraclub2594@gmail.com. Harden–Murrumburrah Christmas Spending Spree Participating businesses across Harden–Murrumburrah 16 November–11 December | Prize draw Sunday 13 December Christmas shoppers have the chance to win a share of $2700 in local gift vouchers through the Harden–Murrumburrah Christmas Spending Spree. Simply make a purchase at participating businesses and complete an entry form. Organised by HRDC, the promotion rewards local shopping, with winners drawn at the Community Christmas Carols at Trinity Catholic School on 13 December. Jingle Mingle, Christmas Carols and Spending Spree Marsden Street and Boorowa Park, Boorowa Friday 27 November | Jingle Mingle 2pm–6pm | Carols 6pm–9.30pm Celebrate Christmas in Boorowa with Jingle Mingle's market stalls, local shops trading until 6pm and free professional Santa photos along Marsden Street. Then head to Boorowa Park for carols, children's activities and a Lions Club barbecue. The Boorowa Business Chamber's Christmas Spending Spree draw will also take place during the evening, with five $500 prizes to be won. Boorowa Rotary Community Makers & Growers Market Old Courthouse Park, corner Marsden and Queen streets, Boorowa Saturday 28 November | 9am–1pm Discover fresh seasonal produce, homemade treats, handcrafted goods and locally made gifts at Boorowa's popular Rotary Community Market. Browse stalls from growers, bakers, makers and artisans, enjoy the Rotary barbecue and explore the Boorowa Information Centre and Arts and Crafts Co-op inside the historic courthouse. Family Fun Days at Sporties Sporties, 1 Lachlan Street, Young Saturdays 28 November, 5, 12 and 19 December | 1pm–4pm Enjoy a relaxed Saturday afternoon with the family at Sporties and Hussy's Kitchen at The Bowlo. With live music, face painting, children's activities, a play area and delicious food available, these family fun days offer an opportunity to unwind while the kids enjoy some entertainment. Toy Run and Family Fun Day Anderson Park, Lovell Street, Young Saturday 12 December | From 10am Help brighten Christmas for local children at the fifth annual Toy Run and Family Fun Day, organised by Sacred Syndicate Social MC, Hilltops Community Hub and Hilltops Emergency Services. Enjoy free family activities, a jumping castle, face painting, animal activities, a barbecue and raffle. Visitors are encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift for a child aged 0–15 years. By the Time You Know – Live Music and Art Exhibition Murringo Memorial Hall, Murringo Gap Road, Murringo Saturday 12 December | Exhibition 7pm | Concert 8pm Experience a unique collaboration between Young-born musician Harrison John and Murringo artist Therese Crowe. Inspired by Harrison's ability to associate music with colours, Therese has created paintings representing songs from his new album. Enjoy the exhibition followed by a live concert, with the evening supporting Murringo Community Association and Murringo Public School. Tickets $37.75 including booking fee.