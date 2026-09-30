Locals encouraged to have a go on 2YYY Radio

Local community radio station 2YYY (92.3FM) are encouraging anybody interested in becoming a presenter to get in touch as they look ahead to the future under a new committee. 2YYY are seeking more volunteers to help them fill roles in their on-air schedule, as well as the reception desk. The roles only take up a handful of hours a week and open the door to new skills and connections. All training is provided by existing volunteers – who assure anybody interested that “it’s not rocket science”. The station recently hosted a successful broadcast live from the Young Show, thanks to the skills and commitment of their group of volunteers. 2YYY covers the vast majority of the Hilltops, as well as being available to stream online via their website 2yyyradio.com. To get in touch with the station you can visit them at 44A Lovell Street in Young, call on 6382 7200 or follow their 2YYY Radio Facebook page.